Kabul Summons Pakistani Envoy Over Intel Officials Misconduct With Afghan Ambassador

Afghanistan has urged Pakistan to comply with international conventions in its diplomatic relations with Kabul.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Pakistani envoy over alleged misconduct towards the Afghan ambassador by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) personnel.

According to the ministry's statement, Kabul has called on Islamabad to fulfil its obligations under international diplomatic conventions.

In a separate development, Pakistan said it had to close the consulate section of its embassy in Kabul amid security concerns. Afghanistan reacted to this announcement by saying that it will investigate the claim and ensure the safety of Pakistani diplomats in the country.

The ISI is Pakistan's top intelligence agency, dealing with gathering and processing security information from around the globe. One of its major tasks is to provide intelligence for the government.

