NoModiNoTwitter: Modi's Fans Taken Aback by His Cryptic Post About 'Giving up Social Media'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who can boast that he's the second most-followed politician on Twitter, dropped a surprise bomb on the platform on Monday, saying he is contemplating quitting his social media accounts and he would keep everyone posted on the matter.
While Twitter soon exploded with various opposition party leaders schooling him and other speculating and devising theories as to his reasoning, die-hard Modi fans pledged to follow suit and urged him to not give up the micro0blogging platform.
#NoModiNoTwitter is trending on twitter along with other hashtags like #Modiji and #SocialMedia.
If our PM leave Facebook, Twitter & YouTube than #IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter..— ANJU SHARMA (@AnjusharmaN) March 3, 2020
These days all social media running a propaganda against India & Hindutva... we surly show then how hindu can destroy their conspiracy without any violence..#NoModiNoTwitter #IStandWithMyPM
#NoSir #NoModiNoTwitter— Karmvir bhadana (@kb3768) March 3, 2020
Plzzz sir 🙏🙏you don't do that. You r one of the best source of my inspiration.
We love you sir🥰 @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sqYFfAA7Ed
Foriegn companies who own these social media platforms will incur heavy losses..If he quits lets all quit ..— AJ (@AJReckons) March 2, 2020
Lets be a part of this quit social media movement..Jai Hind #NoModiNoTwitter
#NoModiNoTwitter is not the way to bow in front of fake news peddlers, they need to be taken heads on. #NarendraModi should ask @rsprasad to come up with a methods to take down fake news immediately & punish those who are creating unrest using social media.— Krishnan MSR (@KrishnanMSR1) March 3, 2020
Others shared hilarious memes.
Ohh No#NoSir #NoModiNoTwitter pic.twitter.com/1wJJxCLrU3— Dubey_Chandan (@iamdchandan) March 3, 2020
Mat jao chod ke hame #NoModiNoTwitter pic.twitter.com/I7NuAyYGUm— Aminul Islam (@Aminul_iislam) March 3, 2020
#news of #ModiQuitsSocialMedia now #Modi #bhakts#NarendraModi #NoSir #ModiJi #NoModiNoTwitter pic.twitter.com/rOT9Q2lN26— Vibhor Gaur (@IMdisguided) March 3, 2020
Every Bhakt right now #NoModiNoTwitter pic.twitter.com/fqQkQXkHEB— Indian (@DevaTraders) March 3, 2020
Modi enjoys a massive fan following of 53.3 million people on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million followers on Instagram. He is the second most-followed politician globally, only behind Barak Obama. Despite Donald Trump topping the charts on twitter globally, Modi has him beat in terms of his aggregate followers on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, with 133.2 million followers to Trump's 117.1 million.
