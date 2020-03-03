NoModiNoTwitter: Modi's Fans Taken Aback by His Cryptic Post About 'Giving up Social Media'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who enjoys a massive fan following of 54 million people on Twitter alone, sent social media into a tizzy by announcing that he might quit Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The post sparked speculations and debate as the announcement was made without any explanation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who can boast that he's the second most-followed politician on Twitter, dropped a surprise bomb on the platform on Monday, saying he is contemplating quitting his social media accounts and he would keep everyone posted on the matter.

While Twitter soon exploded with various opposition party leaders schooling him and other speculating and devising theories as to his reasoning, die-hard Modi fans pledged to follow suit and urged him to not give up the micro0blogging platform.

#NoModiNoTwitter is trending on twitter along with other hashtags like #Modiji and #SocialMedia.

If our PM leave Facebook, Twitter & YouTube than #IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter..

These days all social media running a propaganda against India & Hindutva... we surly show then how hindu can destroy their conspiracy without any violence..#NoModiNoTwitter #IStandWithMyPM — ANJU SHARMA (@AnjusharmaN) March 3, 2020

#NoSir #NoModiNoTwitter

Plzzz sir 🙏🙏you don't do that. You r one of the best source of my inspiration.

We love you sir🥰 @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sqYFfAA7Ed — Karmvir bhadana (@kb3768) March 3, 2020

Foriegn companies who own these social media platforms will incur heavy losses..If he quits lets all quit ..

Lets be a part of this quit social media movement..Jai Hind #NoModiNoTwitter — AJ (@AJReckons) March 2, 2020

#NoModiNoTwitter is not the way to bow in front of fake news peddlers, they need to be taken heads on. #NarendraModi should ask @rsprasad to come up with a methods to take down fake news immediately & punish those who are creating unrest using social media. — Krishnan MSR (@KrishnanMSR1) March 3, 2020

​Modi enjoys a massive fan following of 53.3 million people on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million followers on Instagram. He is the second most-followed politician globally, only behind Barak Obama. Despite Donald Trump topping the charts on twitter globally, Modi has him beat in terms of his aggregate followers on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, with 133.2 million followers to Trump's 117.1 million.