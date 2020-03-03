Register
11:06 GMT03 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Toilet paper

    Consumer Panic Over Coronavirus in Japan: Are Lack of Toilet Paper & Subway Rows Only the Beginning?

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (227)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107320/47/1073204783_0:96:1920:1176_1200x675_80_0_0_161fc2f9e939b5fd1627e950c94bb1aa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202003031078454575-consumer-panic-over-coronavirus-in-japan-are-lack-of-toilet-paper--subway-rows-only-the-beginning/

    A month ago, no one would have believed that a new coronavirus would cause panic in such a civilized and developed country as Japan: stores have run out of toilet paper and napkins, and people have been brawling due to a lack of medical face masks.

    Consumer panic due to the novel coronavirus in Japan has escalated to such an extent that the country’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had to speak out in a bid to urge people not to believe the rumours that there’s not enough toilet paper in the country.

    But the fact is that it’s quite difficult to find toilet paper in Tokyo stores, while the tension and anxiety among citizens is growing.

    Eleanora Shumilova, a Sputnik correspondent in Tokyo, has visited several stores in the Shirokane and Shinjuku districts and found no toilet paper there. Other personal care products such as soap and disinfectants, including anti-bacterial fluids and hand sanitizers, have also started disappearing from store shelves.

    Toilet paper disappeared from store shelves in Japan amid coronavirus panic
    © Sputnik / Eleonora Shumilova
    Toilet paper disappeared from store shelves in Japan amid coronavirus panic

    Searching for those responsible for fomenting panic and attempts by the authorities to reassure citizens hardly changes anything: people are afraid of uncertainty and are trying to be prepared for any surprises. And the question is not whether it is possible to stop the unhealthy frenzy over the lack of toilet paper, but what happens next.

    And it’s not just that people are massively buying basic necessities – the coronavirus has already triggered outbreaks of xenophobia and even a street fight and rows on the subway.

    How Did It All Start?

    First and foremost, the shortfall in toilet paper was provoked by reports on social networks saying that toilet paper was imported from China, therefore shipments would soon cease.

    As a result, by the weekend, virtually all stores had run out of toilet paper and napkins.

    “At the moment no one knows what to do, everyone is confused and concerned, therefore they want to buy basic necessities for future use, and many are buying toilet paper. If you don’t buy it now, everything will be sold out soon,” a seller at Tomod’s drug store explained.

    At the same time, the seller wasn’t able to answer the question whether there will be toilet paper in stock on Monday:

    “Cars with cargo arrive every day - from Monday to Friday. However, we don’t know whether the goods will arrive on time. For example, if on Sunday a highway is blocked due to a marathon, cargo trucks won’t be able to drive through, which may affect their arrival time on Monday. Moreover, it’s possible that toilet paper will be sold out as soon as it hits the shelves”.

    It can be noticed in stores that people also buy quite a lot of feminine pads and tampons, as well as household detergents, although not as much as toilet paper, paper towels, napkins and cotton wool.

    Paradoxically, the increase in consumer activity could be triggered not only by alarmist messages on social networks, but also by demand stimulation on the part of stores themselves. For example, the "Can do" one price store has a sign explaining how to make a face mask of paper towels to “protect” people from the virus.

    Can Do, one price store
    © Sputnik / Eleonora Shumilova
    "Can Do", one price store

    The authorities and toilet paper manufacturers have tried to assure the citizens that there would be no disruption in supply, as well as saying that the main production plant for toilet paper was in Japan, not in China. However, keeping in mind the 2011 tragedy – the earthquake and tsunami in northern Japan, many decided to play it safe. After all, many remember the crisis caused a shortage of essential goods.

    “Human Psychology is the Same Throughout the World”

    It’s undeniable that the events in China are starting to significantly affect the economic situation in Japan. Since factories in China have suspended work, a wide variety of products, especially technological ones, are delivered with a significant delay. Japanese manufacturers are also dependent on China, as they use Chinese hardware.

    But all these objective reasons for concern over goods shortage and rising prices don’t make the situation less absurd, neither do they explain why people (not only in Japan, but all over the world) are reacting so sharply to the coronavirus epidemic. Despite the apocalyptic messages in some media and social networks, the majority of available sources provide statistics which says that the mortality rate due to the coronavirus is about 3 percent.

    Of course, the coronavirus is especially dangerous for people with a weak immune system… like any other virus. Currently, 3,000 people have died from the coronavirus, while the flu results in 290,000 to 650,000 deaths annually. But why does the coronavirus cause fights in public places or panic in stores?

    “There is such a mental illness as carcinophobia, a fear of getting cancer. Any expert arguments fail to convince those suffering from carcinophobia that their fears may not be substantiated. In a state of psychological panic people still follow the attitudes that fear has put in their minds. With the coronavirus, people unknowingly focus on the so-called probability theory. No matter how civilized a country is, human psychology is essentially the same throughout the world", Alexander Lebedev, professor at the Institute of Psychology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, explained.

    Lebedev continued by saying: "Moreover, there is such a term as flocking, which is associated with actions of animals and other living organisms when in panic. This amazing natural phenomenon is most noticeable among birds, when thousands of them stray into huge flocks. At the same time, no one can understand the logic which makes them fly in one direction or another. This is still a mystery. When in panic, people behave in a similar way. Figuratively speaking, a 'flock' or crowd quickly forms, engaging more and more people who join it driven by their instincts".

    Empty shelves in Japanese stores
    © Sputnik / Eleonora Shumilova
    Empty shelves in Japanese stores

    Meanwhile, Anastasia Vorobyova, Candidate of Psychological Sciences, senior researcher at the Laboratory of Social and Economic Psychology at the IP RAS, has suggested that there have been similar situations of panic buying in world history, for example, in Russia, when there was a comparable frenzy over salt and buckwheat.

    “Someone starts a rumor that there's a shortage of certain goods, that their supplies will soon be ceased, etc. Rumors arise in situations of anxiety, uncertainty, lack of information, a critical mass of alarmists in the society. Such speculations are often used to raise the prices of the remains of high-demand goods and get excess profit", she said.

    Psychologists have also tried to provide reassurance that the human psyche is such that panic cannot last for too long.

    “Japan has excellent healthcare, they take all the necessary safety precautions, so I think this panic will end soon”, Lebedev concluded.

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (227)
    Tags:
    panic, consumer prices, consumer goods, consumers, shortage, toilet paper, toilet, coronavirus, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse