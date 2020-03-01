Death Toll From COVID-19 in South Korea Rises by Three to 20 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea has confirmed three more coronavirus-related deaths in the southeastern city of Daegu, which brings the total number of fatalities from the epidemic, officially named COVID-19, in the country to 20, the national Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the news agency, all of those victims were in their 80s and died after being hospitalized in Daegu or the neighboring county of Chilgok.

Meanwhile, the current number of those infected with COVID-19 in South Korea has exceeded 3,700, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 70 percent of the disease cases are registered in Daegu.

Given the epidemiologic situation in the country, as of Sunday, 79 countries have imposed entry restrictions or stricter quarantine procedures on people traveling from South Korea.

On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 87,000 people, of whom over 2,950 have died and more than 40,000 have recovered. It has already spread to over 50 countries across the world.