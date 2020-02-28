Register
21:15 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Pomeranian dog

    Dog in Hong Kong Tests Positive for Low Levels of Coronavirus

    WikiCommons/Courtesy of Blackoranges
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107843/39/1078433952_0:0:1201:676_1200x675_80_0_0_5fbc0cc5d653de99f0ecaeb81ec829f9.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202002281078433983-dog-in-hong-kong-tests-positive-for-low-levels-of-coronavirus/

    Hong Kong officials confirmed Friday that a Pomeranian dog in the care of a COVID-19 positive owner was placed in quarantine after the four-legged companion tested positive for the virus.

    In a statement by the Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), a spokesperson confirmed that a pet dog tested “weak positive” for the novel coronavirus, which means low traces of the virus were found in the dog’s body. 

    On February 26, AFCD staff “picked up the dog from a residential flat at Tai Hang in the evening on the same day and sent the dog to the animal keeping facility at the Hong Kong Port of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge,” the February 28 news release states. 

    Employees at the animal keeping facility also took oral, nasal and rectal samples from the dog to test for the COVID-19 virus. The same result was also obtained in a second round of tests. However, the dog has not displayed any coronavirus symptoms.

    The dog is currently under quarantine at the animal keeping facility. No other animals are being kept at the facility, the release added. Currently, the AFCD does not have any evidence that “pet animals can be infected with COVID-19 virus or can be a source of infection to people.” 

    The department is planning on monitoring the dog and collecting additional samples to determine whether the animal has been infected with the virus or if the positive test was caused by “environmental contamination of the dog’s mouth and nose.”

    “Repeated tests will be conducted for the dog and it will only be returned [to its owner] when the test result is negative,” the news release states.

    The department also confirmed that any mammalian pets of patients that are infected with the virus be placed under quarantine by the AFCD.

    “The pets will be delivered to the designated animal keeping facilities of the AFCD for quarantine and veterinary surveillance for 14 days. Samples will be collected for testing of COVID-19 virus as appropriate,” the release states.

    In addition, the department has urged pet owners to wash their hands “thoroughly” with soap or alcohol sanitizer after touching pets and to wear masks when going out in public.

    “If there are any changes in the health condition of the pets, advice from veterinarians should be sought as soon as possible,” the news release adds.

    So far, almost 84,000 people have been infected with the virus, and almost 3,000 people have died as a result, the latest data by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering shows.

    According to the South China Morning Post, a cat that belongs to a 25-year-old coronavirus patient has also been sent to the AFCD for testing, although the results came back negative. The cat has since been discharged. In addition, a Shiba Inu dog that belongs to a 68-year-old woman who contracted the virus has also tested negative for the virus but is still being quarantined.

    Related:

    Russia Issues Travel Warning Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Japan
    Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Available in 90 Days - Israeli Scientists
    Jeremy Hunt Says NHS 'Ready' To Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak As 1st Brit Dies Aboard Diamond Princess
    How US Tackles Coronavirus Outbreak Despite Hysteria on Markets and in Media
    Fox News’ Defense of Trump’s Coronavirus Response Triggers #SuckItTrump Tweets
    Tags:
    coronavirus, Hong Kong, dog
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse