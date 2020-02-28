Russia Issues Travel Warning Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday cautioned those planning to go to Japan to consider the risks of a growing coronavirus epidemic.

Japan has 938 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease, including 705 aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Eleven people died. The northern island of Hokkaido declared a state of emergency after registering 66 cases.

"We recommend Russian citizens to consider this information when planning a trip to Japan," the Russian ministry said in an alert.

South Korea, Iran and Italy emerged this week as the fastest-growing clusters of coronavirus cases outside China, where the rate of infection has been in decline.

The disease has so far infected over 83,750 people since it was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. More than a third of people have been cured of the disease, including more than 3,780 individuals in the last 24 hours. More than 2,860 people have died after contracting COVID-19.