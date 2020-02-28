Register
07:28 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Sri Lanka's military march with national flags during the 72nd independence day ceremony, in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 4, 2020

    Setback for US? Sri Lanka Shuns Million Dollar American Agreement Over National Security Concerns

    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107842/60/1078426050_0:154:3216:1963_1200x675_80_0_0_fd8ff47f6fb033b3572e051a1006ed27.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202002281078425800-setback-for-us-sri-lanka-shuns-million-dollar-american-agreement-over-national-security-concerns/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Millennium Challenge Cooperation Agreement was approved by the previous government of Ranil Wickremesinghe in the last year of his tenure but he was unable to get approval from Parliament, evoking widespread resistance among people who believed it compromised the nation’s sovereignty.

    Overturning theRanil Wickremesinghe government's decision on American aid to Sri Lanka, the Gotabhaya Rajapaksa cabinet has decided not to sign a $480 million development assistance programme with the United States, claiming that it would have repercussions for national security.

    This is in direct contrast with claims made by the Wickremesinghe government who approved the project citing benefits for the island nation's 11 million people.

    Sri Lanka’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Bandula Gunawardena, while in a briefing for the media, said the decision not to sign the Millennium Challenge Cooperation agreement (MCC) had been taken on the recommendations given by an expert committee set up in December 2019.

    The committee submitted its preliminary report to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa last week in which it raised national security concerns over the agreement. The committee also thinks the agreement is not in line with the Sri Lankan Constitution.

    Nevertheless, the minister informed that Sri Lanka is willing to discuss necessary amendments with the US government. The rejection of the American aid programme comes days after the Trump administration put a ban on the entry of Sri Lanka's Army Chief Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva -who is considered a war hero in the 30-year battle against Tamil terrorism - into the United States on charges of human rights violations.

    MCC has been dubbed a "development project aimed at poverty alleviation" by the US but the Sri Lankan people consider it a tool to expand military outreach in the Indian Ocean.

    It is alleged that the Wickeremesinghe government tried to change the land policy last year in a bid to receive payment under MCC but it was later withdrawn after receiving criticism from the country’s apex court in 2019. The State Land (Special Provisions) Bill was proposed to bring state-owned land into a "land market" to transfer it to investors including foreigners to develop infrastructure.

    It was feared that the US might try to purchase the land and develop infrastructure useful for the American military in the Indian Ocean Region.

    The US signed crucial defence-related agreements - the Acquisition and Cross Service Agreement ACSA) in 2017, and the proposed Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) - during the favourable government of Ranil Wickremesinghe. Gotabhaya Rajapaksha who defeated Wickremesinghe in the November 2019 presidential election had made it clear in the run up to the election that he would review the MCC if his party returned to power.

    Related:

    Sri Lanka Commander Voices Alarm Over Inking Military Pact With US
    US Sanctions Sri Lanka Commander for Role in Extrajudicial Killings - State Department
    Sri Lanka to Withdraw from UN Resolution on War Crimes over Ban on Army Chief by US: PM Rajapaksa
    Tags:
    Belt and Road Initiative, China, Millennium Challenge Corporation, Sri Lanka, America
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse