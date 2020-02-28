BTS Cancels Seoul Concerts Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea - Report

South Korea has registered 256 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 2,022, according to Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, have cancelled concerts in Seoul amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

"We regret to announce that the BTS Map of the Soul Tour - Seoul concert, originally scheduled to be heald on 11, 12, 18 and 19 April, at Olympic Stadium, has been cancelled", Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

South Korea has seen a sharp jump in the number of coronavirus cases. On Sunday, President Moon Jae raised the country's alert level to "grave" - the highest level possible - and urged health officials to take "unprecedented powerful measures and the government had to raise the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red" over the novel coronavirus spread in the country.

The outbreak is traced back to services at the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, namely to a woman who reportedly refused to be tested for coronavirus because she had never travelled to China before, but got infected and spread the disease among the parishioners of the church.