13:07 GMT27 February 2020
    A Pakistani-made Shaheen-III missile, that is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, is on display during a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 23, 2018

    No Space For War Between Nuclear Nations But Ready to Respond to India - Pakistan Military

    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The two South Asian nuclear-armed nations have been at loggerheads over the disputed region of Kashmir and have fought three wars in the past. Relations dipped to a new low after India in a surprise move revoked the decades-old special status of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India.

    The Pakistani Army on Thursday said matters would spiral out of control if India showed aggression, as consequences would be far greater.

    "There is no space for war between two nuclear powers. The consequences for that will be uncontrollable and things will spiral out of control. Intentions can change overnight but capabilities remain", said Pakistani military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar. 

    It was stated during a press conference on the first anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort", marking the retaliation by Pakistan's Air Force to India’s airstrike in its Balakot region in last February.

    The spokesperson warned India against carrying out similar misadventures in the future, saying any threat to Pakistan’s security will be retaliated for if its neighbour tried to test Pakistan’s capability again.

    "If there is a challenge to Pakistan's security, we will respond — do not test our capability and resolve", he said. 

    Asked about India's defence capabilities, the spokesperson said that "India is among the top three countries for military spending" but despite this Pakistan is capable and well prepared for India. 

    He also said that Pakistan is taking the statements by Indian officials and government very seriously.
    The comments come against the backdrop of recent remarks made by Indian politicians on taking back Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

    Last week, India’s BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said the revocation of Kashmir's special status last August was a step towards the Narendra Modi government’s goal of “integral India” and in the next step, India will take back the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

    "Our next objective is to take back the Indian land which is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan", Madhav said while pointing out that Parliament had passed a resolution in this regard in 1994.

    In January of this year, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that the army would act, once it receives orders to reclaim the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

    On 5 August 2019, the Indian government abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two union territories which are under the direct control of the Modi government. Pakistan accused India of violating international agreements including the Simla Agreement of 1972 and asked the global community to intervene in the affair.

