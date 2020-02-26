Motorcycle Bomb Explosion Takes Place in Afghan Capital - Source

The explosion took place at around 4.00 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT), in the city's west, the sixth police district.
"The explosion took place on the road of Faiz Mohammad Kateb, near to general attorney's office in the area, and when the officers left the centre, a motorcycle bomb blasted", the source said.
#BreakingNews— Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) February 26, 2020
A Few minutes ago, an explosion occurred near to the Attorney General’s office on Darulaman road. The IED was placed in a motorbike. There are no details about the casualties so far.#Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/YBLBixXzcS
Kabul police have confirmed the incident but have not provided any details about its nature and the casualties.
