‘Bloodshed Will Get Worse’: Pakistan PM Sets Twitter Abuzz With ‘Prediction’ on Delhi Violence

New Delhi (Sputnik): As security forces and the government in New Delhi are battling to curb the worst communal violence in decades in the northeastern parts of the Indian capital, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tried to take aim at his country's arch-rival India, saying 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted.

A day after US President Donald Trump ended his two-day state visit to India, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took potshots at the Indian government by criticising it over the ongoing violence in Delhi. A total of 22 people have died in three days of violence and around 200 others were left injured.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Khan said he had predicted it in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that “once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse”, adding that 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted.

He also slammed India for its ideology, which, he alleged is based on Nazism and has taken over the country of more than a billion people.

“Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed", said Khan in a tweet.

The rant by Khan over the violence in Delhi doesn’t seem to be going down well with Indian social media users, who literally pounced on him saying he'd be better of working on his country’s internal matters.

Several others also targeted him for his tweet, warning Pakistani citizens against targeting non-Muslim citizens or their places worship. Netizens blasted him for Pakistan’s alleged mistreatment of its Ahmediyya and Hindu minority populations.

The protest over the citizenship law, passed by the Indian government in December 2019, turned violent in some parts of northeast Delhi recently. Soon, it took the shape of Hindu and Muslim clashes. At many places in the affected areas, people took to the streets and resorted to stone-pelting and vandalising property. Despite a heavy police presence, the crowds did not stop.

On Wednesday, following flag marches by security personnel it is being claimed violence has been brought under control. Except for some parts of northeast Delhi, peace prevails in the rest of the city.

Many people, largely from the Muslim community, have been opposing the citizenship law (CAA) which was passed by the Indian parliament. The grants citizenship to illegal non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The government has clarified it is not related to any existing citizen of India or against any community.