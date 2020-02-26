6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia - EMSC

The Indonesia Geophysics Agency has already stated there is no tsunami risk from the earthquake that occurred at a depth of 49 km, as per the EMSC.

A 6.2-magnitude quake has hit the Tanimbar region of Indonesia, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC).

There are no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami warning has been reported.

Indonesia, which is located in the seismically active "Pacific Ring of Fire", has repeatedly suffered from powerful earthquakes that may trigger tsunamis.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW