6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia - EMSC

A 6.2-magnitude quake has hit the Tanimbar region of Indonesia, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC).
There are no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami warning has been reported.
M6.2 #earthquake (#gempa) strikes 272 km SW of #Tual (#Indonesia) 15 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/d20cliDCBp— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 26, 2020
Indonesia, which is located in the seismically active "Pacific Ring of Fire", has repeatedly suffered from powerful earthquakes that may trigger tsunamis.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)