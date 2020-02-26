US Military in South Korea Registers First Soldier Coronavirus Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first case of the novel coronavirus among the US armed forces has been registered in South Korea, according to the United States Forces Korea (USFK).

"A USFK soldier stationed at Camp Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time a U.S. service member has tested positive for the virus. We’re implementing all appropriate control measures to protect the force", USFK tweeted.

Camp Carroll is located 30 kilometres north of Daegu, the city that is the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea.

According to the latest data, there are 1,146 cases of COVID-19 in South Korea, along with 11 fatalities.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in Hubei Province, in late December and has spread around the world since then. The outbreak has resulted in more than 78,000 people being infected.