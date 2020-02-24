New Zealand Extends Travel Ban on Foreign Citizens From China - Prime Minister

MOSCOW, February 24 (Sputnik) - New Zealand has extended its travel ban on foreign citizens from mainland China for a further eight days but will review the restrictions every two days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.

“Today I can confirm that temporary travel restrictions on travel from mainland China will remain in place for a further eight days to protect against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. This position, as has been the case to date, will be continuously reviewed every 48 hours,” Ardern said in a televised address.

Ardern added that New Zealand nationals will be able to return to their homeland but will be advised to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

The restrictions have been in effect since 3 February.

New Zealand has not registered any cases of coronavirus infection so far while neighboring Australia had detected over 20 cases.

The new coronavirus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency.