The Band That Conquered the World: BTS New Album is #1 on iTunes in 91 Countries

The new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' was released on 21 February along with the 'On' Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima.

Immediately after its release, the Bangtan Boys' (BTS) fourth studio album - 'Map of the Soul: 7' - was ranked first on iTunes in 91 countries across the globe, including the US, Canada, UK, France, Italy, Russia, India, Singapore, Japan, Brazil and India.

In addition, the title song 'On' ranked #1 in iTunes 'Top Song' in 83 countries while BTS' performance centered music video published on YouTube reached more than 55 million views in just 24 hours.

The first live performance of the lead track 'On' will be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will be broadcast on the US NBC channel on 24 February.

The K-Pop phenomena is winning across all formats - not only in digital - with the online realtime sales charted Hanteo noting that On sold close to 3 million copies within the first four days of its release.

Their previous work, Map of the Soul: Persona, sold 1.13 million copies in a week after its release, the highest first week sales for an album ever. But the new release broke that record in just two hours

Fans are trending #7PartyON and share thoughts after listening the new album

You can’t sit and listen to EGO, ITS IMPOSSIBLE😂#7PARTYON @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/FWmQ1phhnz — THE GENRE IS BTS ⁷ (@sorafirstlove) February 22, 2020

It’s impossible to rank these songs. They’re all individually well crafted and beautifully performed & produced #7PARTYON — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) February 22, 2020