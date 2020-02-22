Samsung Electronics Factory in S. Korea Closed After Employee Tested Positive for Coronavirus

According to the company's press release, the floor where the infected employee worked will remain closed until the morning of 25 February.

One coronavirus case has been confirmed at the Samsung Electronics mobile device factory complex in the city of Gumi, South Korea, the company's news release says.

The smartphone maker added that part of the facility - the floor where the infected employee worked - will be closed until Monday morning.

"The company has placed colleagues who came in contact with the infected employee in self-quarantine and taken steps to have them tested for possible infection," Samsung Electronics said.

The factory in Gumi makes the latest models of smartphones, mainly for the domestic market. The company produces most of its smartphones in Vietnam and India.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea has increased to 433, officials said on Saturday. Two patients have died, and there are fears that the death toll could rise. Most of the new cases are linked to a hospital and to a religious group near the south-eastern city of Daegu, local authorities said.

China, where the new coronavirus was first detected in December, has reported more than 76,000 cases including 2,345 deaths. The virus has spread to 26 other countries, where eight deaths have been confirmed, the World Health Organisation said.