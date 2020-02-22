142 New Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Korea

A new strain of coronavirus was originally identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, and has since spread to more than 25 countries around the world. In mainland China, the virus has claimed the lives of at least 2,345 people.

142 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in South Korea, bringing the total number in the country to 346, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Korea said on Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CEO Eun Eun-kyung) said that as of 22 February 2020, 142 new patients were confirmed [with coronavirus] compared to 16:00 on the day before.

Out of the 142 cases, 103 were in North Gyeongsang province, 28 in the city of Daegu, in the southeast of the country, and 11 more in other parts of South Korea.

Earlier, South Korea reported 52 news cases of coronavirus. At least two people have died so far.

According to the authorities, the infections are traced back to the branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, namely to a woman who had travelled to Wuhan and went to the church after returning home.

In response to the outbreak, Daegu has implemented numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including isolating soldiers at military bases. The local mayor has urged people to stay in their homes and even wear medical masks indoors.