5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Xinjiang - China Earthquake Networks Centre

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter's scale hit Kashgar Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 11:39 pm local time, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported.
【新疆伽師5.1級地震】中國地震台網正式測定：2月21日23時39分在新疆喀什地區伽師縣（北緯39.87度，東經77.47度）發生5.1級地震，震源深度10千米。 pic.twitter.com/nXwHiuucaj— 人民日報 People's Daily (@PDChinese) February 21, 2020
There have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the tremor.
A month ago, a powerful 6.4-magnitude quake struck the region which is often subject to seismic activity.
