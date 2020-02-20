Two Dead, Several Injured After Train Derails and Overturns in Australia - Photo, Video

It is not immediately clear how the train came off the tracks. Emergency services and air ambulances are working on the scene and railway traffic between Melbourne and Sydney has been halted.

Two people have died and several others were injured in a train derailment near Wallan station about 45 kilometres north of Melbourne, Victoria police said in a statement as quoted by news.com.au. According to the police, several passengers remain trapped in the train.

The Country Fire Authority earlier reported that five carriages came off the tracks on the North East line about 8 p.m. on Thursday.​

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau stated that the train had 160 passengers on board.

