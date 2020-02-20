Two Dead, Several Injured After Train Derails and Overturns in Australia - Photo, Video

Two people have died and several others were injured in a train derailment near Wallan station about 45 kilometres north of Melbourne, Victoria police said in a statement as quoted by news.com.au. According to the police, several passengers remain trapped in the train.
The day got worse. The train crashed. We're fine @TrishBolton3 We'll be there for breakfast 😊 Poor driver is injured though 😣 #Melbourne @abcnews #traincrash pic.twitter.com/k14q2cE53N— Dr Scott Rickard (@Rickard_Scott) February 20, 2020
The Country Fire Authority earlier reported that five carriages came off the tracks on the North East line about 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Shocking scenes at Wallan. I’ve been sent this video that shows the aftermath of the passenger train derailment @theage pic.twitter.com/ry6v9YCv0N— erin pearson (@epearson_3) February 20, 2020
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau stated that the train had 160 passengers on board.
More pics ... of our train @abcnews @adamparkersky pic.twitter.com/mtV6hTPAeK— Dr Scott Rickard (@Rickard_Scott) February 20, 2020
