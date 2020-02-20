Two More Russians From Cruise Ship Diamond Princess Diagnosed With Coronavirus - Embassy

On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Japan said that two Russian nationals had left the cruise ship, Diamond Princess, as authorities were lifting a quarantine.

Two Russian passengers from the Diamond Princess will be admitted to a hospital due to the coronavirus infection, the Russian Embassy in Japan announced on Thursday.

"As a result of a Japanese medical check, two more Russian citizens were diagnosed with the coronavirus. They will be taken to a hospital in the near future where they will be provided with the necessary medical care. Both are feeling normal, the course of the disease is without pronounced symptoms", an official statement read.

In the meantime, four other Russian nationals have left the quarantined vessel after staying there for two weeks, diplomats added.

passenger (C) leaves on foot after dismembarking the Diamond Princess cruise ship in quarantine due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 19, 2020

The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 passengers on board, was put on lockdown in the port of Yokohama after the authorities discovered an outbreak of the dangerous infection at the beginning of the month. At the moment, 621 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

The new coronavirus, named COVID-19, was initially reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province in December. Over 74,000 people are infected across China with the death toll already reaching 2,100.

