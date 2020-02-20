Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 82

SEOUL (Sputnik) - The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in South Korea has risen to 82 from 51, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Thursday.

Earlier reports said a 61-year-old South Korean female, who has no history of traveling abroad and has not contacted other infected people, got infected. She was screened at a public health centre in Daegu, and the test showed the presence of the virus. Now she is quarantined.

According to the KCDC, 16 people have recovered and have been discharged in South Korea, so there are still 66 people undergoing treatment. Another 1,633 are being tested.

Earlier, Chinese health authorities reported a total of 2,118 fatalities from the new virus in mainland China, with more than 74,576 people infected.

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December. It has since spread to more than 25 countries around the globe.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated COVID-19 as the official name of the new virus and declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.