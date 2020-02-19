Death Toll From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Reaches 2,029, More Than 62,000 Infected

108 new deaths and 349 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the province on 19 February, of which 88 fatalities were confirmed in Wuhan - the epicentre of the new virus.

The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in China's Hubei province has reached 2,029, 62,031 people have been infected and 10,337 have recovered, the regional health committee said on Wednesday.

"As of 24:00 on 19 February 2020, Hubei Province has reported a total of 62,013 new corona pneumonia cases , including 45,027 in Wuhan. A total of 10,337 people were discharged from hospitals. 65,525 people are still undergoing medical observation", the statement said.

Earlier, Chinese health authorities reported a total of 2,004 fatalities from the new virus in mainland China, with more than 74,100 people infected.

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December. It has since spread to more than 25 countries around the globe.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated COVID-19 as the official name of the new virus and declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.