Beijing Urges US to 'Leave Cold War Mentality' After Ruling Against 5 Chinese Media Entities

Beijing has criticised Washington for listing Chinese media as agents of the government, stressing that China has the right to respond to this action.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier said that the designation was long overdue, claiming the media outlets in question have been "mouthpieces of the Chinese Communist Party".
According to American law, entities under a "foreign mission" designation have to share personnel lists and register all properties they rent or own in the country with the State Department.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
