The vessel was put into quarantine off the Japanese port of Yokohama in early February after several people had been confirmed to be infected with the new virus that originated in China.

Passengers are leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship as the quarantine imposed over coronavirus has been lifted, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The cruise ship had been under quarantine since 3 February, after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Out of more than 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Japan, over 350 has been registered on board the Diamond Princess ship.

