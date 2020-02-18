Gunman at Bangkok Shopping Mall Kills One, Injures Another - Reports

Earlier this month, a mass shooting took place in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, when a Thai soldier killed several troops at a military base before driving off to the centre of the city to continue his rampage.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that a gunman opened fire at a mall in Bangkok, Thailand, killing one person and injuring another.

"There was a shooting event at Century Plaza. It was personal issue. One person died and another was injured," police Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen told the outlet.

A woman was killed and the other, injured in a shooting at a beauty clinic in Century the Movie Plaza near the Victory Monument.

According to reports, the shooting occurred near a beauty clinic in the shopping mall, while the victim has been identified as a clinic employee.

According to police spokesman Kitsana Phatanacharoen, the perpetrator has fled the scene of the incident. At the same time, a senior police officer said that the conflict was driven by jealousy-driven disputes and the gunman was the victim's boyfriend.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a mass shooting took place in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima when a 32-year-old Thai soldier killed several other service personnel at a military base and then moved to a shopping mall, killing a number of people and taking several hostages.