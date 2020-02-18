Gunman at Bangkok Shopping Mall Kills One, Injures Another - Reports

Reuters reported on Tuesday that a gunman opened fire at a mall in Bangkok, Thailand, killing one person and injuring another.
"There was a shooting event at Century Plaza. It was personal issue. One person died and another was injured," police Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen told the outlet.
เกิดเหตุยิงกันภายใน เซ็นจูรี่ เดอะมูฟวี่ พลาซ่า (Century The Movie Plaza) ศูนย์การค้าและโรงภาพยนตร์ ถ.พญาไท โดยที่เกิดเหตุเป็นคลินิกเสริมความงาม บริเวณชั้น 4 เบื้องต้นมีรายงานผู้เสียชีวิตแล้ว 1 ราย ในที่เกิดเหตุ เป็นผู้หญิง @TNAMCOT @news1005fm pic.twitter.com/XjOEhG56th— Djboych9 (@djboych9) February 18, 2020
A woman was killed and the other, injured in a shooting at a beauty clinic in Century the Movie Plaza near the Victory Monument. @TNAMCOT pic.twitter.com/APOC6wPJiV— TNAMCOT English (@TNAMCOTEnglish) February 18, 2020
According to police spokesman Kitsana Phatanacharoen, the perpetrator has fled the scene of the incident. At the same time, a senior police officer said that the conflict was driven by jealousy-driven disputes and the gunman was the victim's boyfriend.
The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a mass shooting took place in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima when a 32-year-old Thai soldier killed several other service personnel at a military base and then moved to a shopping mall, killing a number of people and taking several hostages.
