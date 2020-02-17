Girls Power: IZ*ONE Trending on Twitter as Group Reaches Record Sales With Its New Release

IZ*ONE has released a new colourful music video for its comeback single "Fiesta" alongside their first full-length album 'Bloom*Iz' on 17 February; the same day the album was dropped it was ranked first in sales.
The band became the first K-Pop girl group ever to crack the 100,000 copies mark sold in just a day on Hanteo - a national real-time sales counting chart since the chart itself was created. The album has sold more than 135,000 copies so far and it is still counting. This record belonged previously to the K-pop girl band Blackpink with album 'Kill This Love' - they sold around 80,000 copies within the first day of sales.
[HANTEO] 200217 | 18:22 PM KST— IZ*ONE charts #BLOOMIZ (@IZONE_stats) February 17, 2020
IZ*ONE - #BLOOMIZ: 163,934 copies
IZ*ONE - #BLOOMIZ (kihno): 11,315 copies
TOTAL: 175,249 copies [1st day of sales*]#아이즈원 #FiestaWithIZONE @official_izone
The album should have originally been released last November; but the release was postponed due to investigations of vote-rigging during the Mnet's Produce 48 survival show, as a result of which the group was created.
Despite the controversies around the show, tweets, full of admiration and support for IZ*ONE members about its comeback captured the first places in twitter and trended worldwide.
#FiestaWithIZONE is trending in 25 countries and #1 Worldwide!#아이즈원 #IZONE @official_izone pic.twitter.com/cQD2Jmvh5i— IZ*ONE PROMO (@IZONE_PROMO) February 17, 2020
#FiestaWithIZONE is trending— IZ*ONE PROMO (@IZONE_PROMO) February 17, 2020
#1 Worldwide
#1 Korea
#1 Malaysia
#1 Philippines
#1 Singapore
#1 Russia
#2 Thailand
#2 Indonesia
#25 Brazil#아이즈원 #IZONE @official_izone pic.twitter.com/XO9cAECBDi
I have no words for the emotions im feeling right now 😭 we can go through this storm n rain to make a beautiful rainbow together. Here is the rainbow we've all been waiting for. Beyond beautiful💞— mon (@IZ4846) February 17, 2020
🖇https://t.co/K49cQ8jiW7#IZONE_FIESTA #FiestaWithIZONE pic.twitter.com/8Y6tbmCpGJ
this ain't just a normal comeback, this is a comébaqué, i love the line distribution, almost all their vocalists got to sing for the chorus, WonKkura as rappers, the centers👌, they properly gave J-lines some lines too, everything here is balanced.#FiestaWithIZONE #IZONE_FIESTA pic.twitter.com/iQsUOvwBR3— van ; (@quackyena) February 17, 2020
102 days since the day we were supposed to see them. 102 days of roller coaster ride of emotions. I'm just so happy & proud being part of this fandom, who never gave up even tho the odds weren't on our side. Now lets enjoy and have the grandest fiesta of our lives!#IZONE_FIESTA pic.twitter.com/8fuMwnrLRB— ꜰᴀʏᴇ (@minjoossama) February 17, 2020
On the 23rd of January Mnet announced that it will resume the group's activities in February.
Consisting of 12 girls from South Korea and Japan, IZ*ONE debuted in 2018 with the track “La Vie en Rose” and got popular very quickly. They won numerous prestigious awards such as Golden Disk Awards, Melon, V live and others within their first year of activity.
