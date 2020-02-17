Imran Khan Claims India's 'Nazism-Based Ultranationalist Ideology' Will Lead to Refugee Crisis

New Delhi (Sputnik): Imran Khan has been calling for a dialogue with India since taking office in 2018, but after New Delhi's revocation of the special status of Kashmir in August 2019 and an amendment in the citizenship law in December, he accused world leaders of ignoring the "ultranationalist" ideology adopted by the Narendra Modi-led India.

Addressing the UN Global Refugee Summit in Islamabad on Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed the "ultranationalist" ideology adopted by India might lead to a refugee crisis in the region.

The prime minister also warned that the world should take notice of India's ideology, which, he alleged, is based on Nazism before it gets out of hand.

"If the international community does not take notice of this situation, it will create another refugee crisis for Pakistan as Muslims of India have been asked to move to Pakistan," Khan said while speaking at the two-day international conference titled "40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity" which began in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking in front of representatives from 20 countries, Khan alleged Kashmiris had been persecuted for over 200 days due to what he described as the ultranationalist Hindutva ideology adopted by the Modi government. Khan also accused India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting 200 million Muslims through the recently passed citizenship law (CAA).

The CAA, which has been at the centre of nationwide protests in India, paves the way for Indian citizenship for non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who faced persecution at home and arrived in India before 2015.

Earlier on Sunday night, Indian Foreign Ministry in a strong statement rejected UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's offer of mediation on Kashmir.

“Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be an integral part of India. The issue that needs to be addressed is that of vacation of the territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan. Further issues, if any, would be discussed bilaterally,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.

India and Pakistan have repeatedly exchanged fire at border since August 2019 when New Delhi revoked the decades-old temporary special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into two union territories, granting direct control of the Kashmir valley to the Modi government.

Pakistan has launched an intense campaign on different international forums to highlight the alleged 'atrocities' by Indian security forces in the valley while limiting communication.