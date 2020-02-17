Armed Criminals Steal 600 Rolls of Toilet Paper Amid Quarantine in Hong Kong - Reports

The local authorities previously urged people not to stockpile vast amounts of toilet paper in their houses, as it may grow mouldy due to the high humidity in the region.

A knife-wielding gang has stolen over 600 rolls of toilet paper in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported. According to the newspaper, three criminals stole at least 50 packs of the paper worth $130 from a delivery truck near one shop.

The government previously stressed there is no supply shortage in Hong Kong, however, people are reportedly trying to buy as much basic consumer goods as possible.

© AP Photo / Vincent Yu People at a convenience store in Hong Kong

According to current data, at least 57 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong. At the moment, all people arriving in the special administrative region must undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), that erupted in Hubei Province in December has reached 1,770 in mainland China, with the total number of registered cases surpassing 70,000.