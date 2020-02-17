Six Dead After a Mysterious Gas Leak in Karachi, Pakistan - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): A preliminary investigation suggests that gas leaked from a chemical container on a ship docked at one of the ports in the city of Karachi, Pakistan.

At least 6 people have been killed and several others injured after inhaling toxic gas in the area of Keamari, a seaside town in Karachi and adjoining Jackson market, according to an ANI report.

The affected were rushed to a nearby hospital in the Clifton area, where 6 later died during treatment.

According to media reports, the death toll is likely to mount as several other individuals are in serious condition at the hospital.

The incident happened late on Sunday and a gas leak is suspected from a ship that docked in the area during the unloading of containers, reported Dawn.

Pakistani authorities are yet to confirm the cause of death, saying an investigation is underway.