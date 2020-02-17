Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mainland China Reaches 1,770 - Health Commission

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone up to 1,770 in mainland China, with the total number of registered cases standing at 70,548 according to the country’s National Health Commission.

The latest figures from the commission show that 10,844 people have recovered from the disease. Of the 57,934 who are currently being treated for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, 10,644 are in grave condition.

Earlier, the local Hubei health commission said that the death toll from the new coronavirus in the province stood at 1,696, while over 6,630 people have recovered in the province, where the current outbreak started in December.

In Hong Kong, there are 57 coronavirus cases with one death and two recoveries reported. In Taiwan, there are 20 cases with one death and two recoveries. In Macao, 10 coronavirus cases have been registered, five people have already been discharged from hospital.

The current coronavirus outbreak started in the city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province. The new virus, initially called 2019-nCoV and later given the name COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO) is thought to have originated at a "wet market" in Wuhan.

The virus was first thought to be transmitted only by means of direct contact with infected animals. It has since been confirmed that it can be passed from one person to another although it is still unclear how easily the infection, which can cause severe pneumonia, can spread among people.

Apart from China, novel coronavirus cases have been reported in over two dozen countries.