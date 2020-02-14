Mysterious Object Falling From Night Sky in Malaysia Caught on Video

The website of the International Meteor Organization reported at least four reports of fireball sightings from Malaysia’s Johor Bahru and Singapore on Wednesday.

The user nicknamed Violet Crystal has posted a dashcam footage of what looked like a fireball falling from the night sky above the Malaysian city of Johor Bahru.

The user claimed that the short clip was filmed about 5 a.m. local time on Wednesday, with the International Meteor Organization’s website noting, in turn, that there were at least four reports of fireball sightings from Singapore and Johor Bahru at the time.

A very bright fireball over Johor Bahru, Malaysia on February 12, 2020https://t.co/fHcV1gVySk pic.twitter.com/RoblBDa5MM — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) February 13, 2020

The footage was reposted to the All Singapore Stuff Facebook news outlet’s Facebook page where it has already been viewed more than 100,000 times.

The comments included those from Singaporeans who said that they were surprised to see the space object from places including Loyang, Bartley, and Hougang.

“Saw this at Loyang at 5am! Same time stamp! I thought Singapore was under attacked! [sic] Phew thank god it wasn’t an hallucination [sic]”, the user named Izzat Asyraf Nahrawi wrote.

Singapore space enthusiasts from the Astronomy.SG group, however, told the Coconuts Singapore media outlet that there was no record of the Wednesday event with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) or the European Space Agency (ESA).

“Our team was unaware of any such incident until recently. From the video evidence, we cannot confirm the nature of the object. We do not have hard proof that it did hit the ground and there is no data from NASA and the ESA confirming it is a meteorite at this present moment. Our best guess is that it is a meteor that burned up before hitting land, or a fragment of a larger meteorite that entered the atmosphere”, the group asserted.