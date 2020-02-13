Three People Injured in India Court Explosion - Report

The blast is believed to be a result of rivalry between the local lawyers.

Several lawyers were injured on Thursday in an explosion which ripped through the premises of a court in Lucknow, the capital of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, according to local media reports.

The blast is believed to have occurred as a result of rivalry between local lawyers.

Dear Modi where is peace in BJP ruling state UttarPradesh. Bomb blast at the Lucknow sessions court. Between two and three live bombs have been recovered from the court. Premises & several lawyers have been injured.#LucknowBombBlast pic.twitter.com/I1LIU49q5q — Srinivas Narayan (@srinivas_nar) February 13, 2020

Police are already on the spot as some news reports claimed that "more than three live bombs" were found in the area.