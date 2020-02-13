Diamond Princess Ship Remains Quarantined in Yokohama as New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed - Video

Live from outside the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama as another 40 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the ship.

The vessel was quarantined when it arrived in Yokohama early last week after it emerged that some travellers who had disembarked in Hong Kong last month tested positive for the flu-like respiratory illness.

The coronavirus epidemic broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to over 20 other countries. The current death toll from the virus has surpassed 1,000, and more than 40,000 others are infected worldwide.

