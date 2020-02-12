5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Honshu, Japan - Reports

A strong 5.2-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Honshu, Japan, not far from the infamous Fukushima power plant, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Wednesday.
According to the agency, the epicentre of the earthquake is at a depth of 100 kilometres.
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.2 Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan 44 min ago pic.twitter.com/sa7seabtWX— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 12, 2020
In late January, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred near the shore of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, with its epicentre located at the depth of 18.6 miles to the west of the Okinawa islands.
All comments
Show new comments (0)