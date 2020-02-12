5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Honshu, Japan - Reports

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. In 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

A strong 5.2-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Honshu, Japan, not far from the infamous Fukushima power plant, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the epicentre of the earthquake is at a depth of 100 kilometres.

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.2 Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan 44 min ago pic.twitter.com/sa7seabtWX — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 12, 2020

​In late January, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred near the shore of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, with its epicentre located at the depth of 18.6 miles to the west of the Okinawa islands.