K-Pop Star Kang Daniel is Coming Back With New Show

The extremely popular soloist is resuming his activities after two months of hiatus. Kang Daniel's independent agency Konnect Entertainment confirmed on 11 February that the singer is filming his own reality TV show in the United States.

The reality programme, titled "Hello, Daniel", is scheduled to be aired on SBS' new broadcasting station SBS F!L in the first half of the year.

The ex-member of the Wanna One K-pop boy band took a break from his activities due to mental issues in December 2019 and cancelled all broadcasts as well as his promotional activities for the last digital single "Touchin".

After the disbandment of Wanna One, Kang Daniel started his solo career in August last year with his first solo album "Color on Me" and created his own KONNECT Entertainment Agency.

Not only is he a successful solo singer, but he also has also taken on the role as a new brand ambassador of Puma, has become the new face of Calvin Klein Jeans, and has collaborated with the KakaoTalk emoticon service KakaoFriends for a special Apeach collection.

Danity (the official name of the fandom) is overwhelmed with joy that their idol is back in good health.

