ELFs Can Celebrate: Super Junior's Donghae to Debut Solo Single

The K-pop veteran will finally go solo 15 years after making his debut as a member of SuJu.

Vocalist from K-pop boy band Super Junior, Donghae (real name Lee Dong-hae), will release his first solo song, called "Harmony" at the end of February in collaboration with hip-hop artist BewhY, the SJ label confirmed on 11 February.

Donghae, whose solo debut comes after 15 years in the industry, hastened to share the poster for the new single with fans on Twitter.

DONG HAE X BewhY pic.twitter.com/Qvf7U1othV — Super Junior 이동해 (@donghae861015) February 11, 2020

​The singer earlier participated in OSTs for a South Korean TV series and collaborations, but this will be the first release under his own name. Since debuting as a member of Super Junior in 2005, Donghae has taken part in Chinese subgroup Super Junior-M and subgroup D&E. He's also contributed music and lyrics for the band.

Donghae is now in the process of promoting Super Junior's repackage album "Timeless" in Japan. The band will perform in Fukuoka on the 15th and 16th of February as part of their "Super Show 8" tour. ELFs (the official name for Super Junior's fandom) are ecstatic for Donghae.

i saw this early when i accidentally woke up so i didn't scream about this yet but -

shshsbshhsjsksjdjshhshs DONGHAE SOLO — ptg giveaway 📌 [superm d-17] (@jinoswuju) February 11, 2020

huhuhu i wouldnt shut up about this IM PROUD OF YOU DONGHAE 😭💙 pic.twitter.com/FYoEfK7uXv — K • 👻🐯 • DONGHAE SOLO (@seunghyunhae_) February 11, 2020

from "I dont feel comfortable doing things alone" to his own solo stages and now his very own song💕 I'm so proud of donghae you can see he's doing a lot and always keeps improving just to show us the best side of his I'm extremely happy💜 — tyatya🌸냠냠🥺 (@kittycathae) February 11, 2020

