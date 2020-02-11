Register
11:00 GMT11 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte (File)

    Philippine VFA Agreement Explained as Duterte Moves to Terminate Military Pact With the US

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107765/38/1077653865.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202002111078285742-philippine-vfa-agreement-explained-as-duterte-moves-to-terminate-military-pact-with-the-us/

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier vowed to end the existing agreement between his country and the United States. The pact outlined the rules of the American military presence in the nation. His pledge came true on 11 February.

    On Tuesday, Rodrigo Duterte ordered the government to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, instructing Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to issue the subsequent notification to Washington.

    According to presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, the notice of termination has now been signed by the Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin and sent to Washington, thus scrapping the formal permission for the American military presence and joint exercises in the country. But what did the deal stipulate and what could this development mean for the future of US-Philippine military cooperation?

    What Was the VFA?

    The VFA was a pact between the Philippines and the United States signed in 1998 following the Philippine Senate’s rejection of the renewal of the Military Bases Agreement in 1991. The VFA came into force in 1999, affirming the two countries’ obligation under a Mutual Defence Treaty, which still remains intact, to defend each other in case of an armed attack by a third party.

    The agreement permitted the training of US military personnel in the country, including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard, while specifying the rules and guidelines surrounding their temporary stationing in the Philippines. It also outlined the conditions of import, export and movement of military equipment, aircraft and supplies to the state concerning activities and joint military exercises stipulated by the VFA.

    ongoing joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise at Casiguran township, Aurora province in northeastern Philippines Monday, May 15, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    ongoing joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise at Casiguran township, Aurora province in northeastern Philippines Monday, May 15, 2017.

    Visiting Forces Agreements are usually similar to Status of Forces Agreements (SOFAs), but with minor differences. SOFAs outline the rules surrounding not only the temporary visit of a foreign nation’s military forces but also their stationing in the host countries. The United States has the largest military outreach in the world and thus has the largest number of SOFAs globally, including pacts with Japan and South Korea. It has maintained its military presence in the Philippines since 1945, following the country’s formal independence.

    The US-Philippines agreement will still stay in force for 180 days upon receipt of Manila’s notice, officials say. During this period the two countries can decide whether to keep the current pact or replace it with another agreement.

    Two U.S. Army Special Forces clutch their M4 carbine beside their Filipino counterpart as they man a checkpoint at the entry of a military base
    © AP Photo / Pat Roque
    Two U.S. Army Special Forces clutch their M4 carbine beside their Filipino counterpart as they man a checkpoint at the entry of a military base

    What Will VFA’s Termination Mean?

    The end of the VFA was prompted by the cancellation of an American visa for Senator Ronald Fela Rosa, a former national police chief and an important figure in Duterte’s war on drugs that has been criticised by the US on various occasions. The Philippines insisted that the scrapping of the agreement was influenced by what Manila perceived as Washington’s alleged meddling in its domestic affairs.

    The pact’s termination would definitely have a huge impact on US-Philippines military cooperation as it would affect hundreds of “engagement and exercises” between the countries, according to US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper.

    “[T]he United States has about 300 engagements and exercises that we conduct bilaterally with the Philippines”, the official said in a phone briefing on Monday.

    Washington does not appear eager to complicate its military presence in this part of the world, as the Philippines remains one of the few places in the Indo-Pacific region where the US has these types of VFA and SOFA agreements.

    This file photo taken on April 14, 2016 shows US marines walking next to their transport and amphibious vehicles at a temporary camp for the Balikatan joint US-Philippine military exercise at Crow Valley, in Capas town, north of Manila
    © AFP 2019 / TED ALJIBE
    This file photo taken on April 14, 2016 shows US marines walking next to their transport and amphibious vehicles at a temporary camp for the "Balikatan" joint US-Philippine military exercise at Crow Valley, in Capas town, north of Manila

    But Manila has also largely benefited from the military cooperation with Washington, Locsin earlier said, as the country has received $550 million in security assistance from the United States over the last four years. It has also received intelligence and training for the country’s military personnel. Duterte’s move could have more severe consequences for US military cooperation with other states, as it could potentially embolden other nations, such as Vietnam or other Asian states none to too satisfied with American politics to leave existing VFA and SOFA agreements.

    Tags:
    Visiting Forces Agreement, Vietnam, Rodrigo Duterte, United States, Phillippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse