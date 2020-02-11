Death Toll From Kabul Explosion Reaches Six - Interior Ministry Spokesman

KABUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from an explosion near a military university building in the Afghan capital of Kabul has reached six, while the number of those injured has climbed to 12, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Sputnik.

A car bomb blast took place earlier in the day outside the Marshal Fahim National Defence University. According to previous reports, it left five people dead and another 11 injured.

"Around 7:00 a.m. [2:30 GMT], a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the area of Qamber Avenue of the Fifth District of Kabul, and two civilians and four soldiers [were] martyred, and 12 other [people were] wounded, including five civilians", Rahimi stated.

At least 5 killed, 12 wounded in PBIED attack which targeted Military Academy entrance in #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/1XNUuneOBs — Drexluddin Spiveyzai (@RisboLensky) February 11, 2020

​He added that these were only preliminary figures, and more details would follow.

#طالبان به څه وخت دا ظلم بندوي؟!



نن سهار شاو خوا اوه بجې د #کابل ښار پنځمې امنیتي حوزې اړوند مارشال فهیم پوځي پوهنتون مخې ته ځانمرګی برید شوی چې ملکی مرګ ژوبله هم لری .#Kabul#NoToTerrorism pic.twitter.com/GDfVGLOaQW — Rana saadaat (@RanaSaadaat) February 11, 2020

​The situation in the country remains tense despite the relaunch of peace talks between the US authorities and the Taliban* movement aimed at the withdrawal of coalition forces from Afghanistan and an end to warfare after an almost two-decade military campaign in the country.

* Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia