Two Russian Children Die, Over 20 Nationals Injured in High-Speed Boat Collision in Thailand - Video

The victims of the crash were taken to nearby hospitals, while the Phuket News portal reported that several rescuers were spotted performing CPR on children.

Two speedboats with 39 people collided off Phuket's east coast on Monday morning.

"Two speedboats have collided. There was only the Thai crew on board of one of them, while there were 39 Russian tourists on board of the second one. Over 20 Russians have sustained injuries of various degrees of severity", head of the consular department of the Russian embassy in Thailand Vladimir Pronin said.

#อุบัติเหตุ #ภูเก็ต pic.twitter.com/oUH4wwWFch

— P.Phuket (@dreammkt) February 10, 2020

As a result, two Russian minors were killed in the collision, a 12-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, police said. The Russian Embassy has confirmed the report, citing Thai medics.

"At this time, the investigation into the collision is still ongoing. Officers will inspect the scene of the accident before travelling to see the injured persons at the hospitals next", Marine Police Region 8 Chief Col Prasert Srikhunrat stated.

The incident occurred in a channel connecting two main harbours of Phuket island with a bay at its eastern part.

According to police, the vessel Payan 5, operated by the company Seastar, was struck by the tour boat ALP that carried multiple tourists.

เกิดเหตุเรือสปีดโบ๊ทชนกันบริเวณทางเข้าท่าเทียบเรือรอยัลมารีน่า จ.ภูเก็ต เบื้องต้นนักท่องเที่ยวชาวต่างชาติเสียชีวิต 2 คน และมีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บ 14 คน

Cr.Phuket 7 day online news pic.twitter.com/MwHslFm3iR — PENG (@wichernp) February 10, 2020

CCTV footage of the tragic collision has been published on social media.