S Korean Netizens Fume as Multiple Women Claim SuJu's Leeteuk Sent Them Private Messages

Earlier, the K-pop star told his fans that his phone number had been sold.

A number of screenshots of what are believed to be private messages to unknown women from Leeteuk, the leader of the South Korean pop group Super Junior, have appeared on the Internet. Those publishing the pictures claim the singer sent the direct messages from his official Instagram account.

The information has been spreading on local social network since the beginning of February, with Internet users wondering if it was really Leeteuk who suggested to a model that they drive together when the Porsche 992 comes out.

However, even without proof regarding the authenticity of these images, South Korean women are boiling over the possibility that the male celebrity could slide into their DMs:

Women share proof shots of Leeteuk DM'ing them on Instagram pic.twitter.com/qNnZFxoguD — Not Netizen Buzz (@notnetizenbuzz) February 8, 2020

Leeteuk is really just a kpop Drake. Always in somebody's dms. — tity more tity (@burakkuhani) February 8, 2020

International fans, meanwhile, are on the side of the idol, even if he truly tried to make conversatons with women.

🙄 at the Leeteuk “scandal.” The man did nothing wrong & was super respectful.



Let me show you what some DMs I get look like if you want to see something truly scandalous.



Only person who should be ashamed is the person who shared the messages b/c it’s an invasion of privacy. — the sunlight will be dazzling (@our_ballad) February 7, 2020

no, but seriously ... leeteuk sliding into your dms, encouraging you to stay healthy, discussing about what you're passionate about and smoothly asking you out through it ... never breaking this man's heart would be the absolute only sane way to go, darling. — 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘰 ♡ 𝙡𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙪𝙠 (@teukies) February 8, 2020

if there's someone who should be ashamed for doing something, it's the person who leaked their dms. leeteuk & the woman are consenting adults. he shoot his shot RESPECTFULLY & did nothing wrong — A҉L҉ (@superjunioyo_) February 7, 2020

Knetz are really mental. Now they're dragging Leeteuk for DM-ing a grown adult woman. Like???? Wtf is wrong with these mfers???



"DM scandal" tf y'all talking about omg — 𝕲𝖔𝖑𝖉 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖘 x ʙᴀɴɢᴄʜᴇʟʟᴀ (@StacyKwon8) February 7, 2020

leeteuk do me instead. slide into my dms, tell me to have a good day, remind me to always wear my masks, ask me out smoothly, no dms will be leaked i can guarantee u charot no but srsly he was so sweet & respectful, i don't get why they always try to make him look like a creep — A҉L҉ (@superjunioyo_) February 7, 2020

This is not the first time the artist has come under fire for his DMs. Two years ago, Leeteuk was criticized for writing "Hey, Yeonwoo" in direct messages to the fan page dedicated to the Momoland member. Fans were embarrassed and offended because the idols have a gap of 13 years between them.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SO EXTRA ABOUT LEETEUK YEONWOO. It just dm tho?? It's not even a dirty talk, they were mc-ing and met at supertv so its normal la???? And we have no allowance to send a dm to someone who 13 years younger? Lmao gosssshhhh maintain ur dirty mind pic.twitter.com/vL9Y7d1E2b — tia.🐾 (@haewookfocus) October 5, 2018

Leeteuk officially apologised via Twitter, saying he mistook the pages on Instagram and just wanted to say supportive things to his junior colleague, denying he had a hidden agenda.

평소 방송에서나, 이번 아송페에서나 참 열심히 하던 후배에게 수고했단 말을 하고 싶었을 뿐..ㅜㅜ 나 때문에 너무 미안하다 연우야. 저의 갑작스런 DM에 놀라셨을 팬 분께도 사과 드립니다. #연우야하고불렀다 #옛날사람 https://t.co/78lHF1MBfH — Lee Teuk (@special1004) October 5, 2018

Leeteuk, who is currently on tour with "Super Show 8" and promoting Super Junior's last repackage album "Timeless", which was released on 28 January, shared recently on Instagram Live that someone had sold his phone and that he has recently been getting unwanted calls.