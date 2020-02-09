Recipe for Success: Zico's 'Any Song' Continues to Top K-Pop Charts

Zico's single "Any Song" won first place on SBS’s Inkagayo on 9 February. It is his 7th win in a row on different music shows such as "Music Bank" and "Music Core".
The rapper even outranked newly released single "Black Swan" by BTS from their upcoming album "Map of the Soul:7".
"Any Song" didn't only storm the music shows, but also was a certified No. 1 on the daily and realtime charts of Melon, Genie, Flo, iChart, and Soribada.
The song, released by singer-songwriter Zico (real name Woo Ji-ho) on 13 January has a fun and simple rhythm with a catchy melody. This is the musician's first release on his own label, KOZ (King of the Zungle) Entertainment, after the singer left Block B and the Seven Seasons label.
Together with the release of the song Zico launched the #AnySongChallenge on social networks supported by other K-Pop stars.
The challenge took off with such big stars from the Asian scene as Mino from Winner and Hwasa from Mamamoo, who was one of the first celebrities to participate in it, Sandara Park, Tiffany Young, Cai Xukun, Lan Yingying, members of K-Pop groups AB6IX, and Weki Meki.
Actors Kim Min-jae and So Ju-yeon and a lot of fans followed their example creating a storm of dance videos on Instagram.
In 2018, he did not renew his contract with the label and quit the band. Now he is a successful solo singer and producer.
The last song he produced was for K-Pop veterans Super Junior “2YA2YAO!”.
