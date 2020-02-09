Movie Legend Jackie Chan Promises to Pay $140,000 for Coronavirus Vaccine

Since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to more than 25 countries, with over 780 confirmed deaths in Hubei Province alone and over 37,000 infected worldwide.

Famous movie star Jackie Chan has vowed to pay 1 million yuan (almost $140,000) for developing a vaccine against the coronavirus that hit the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"Science and technology is key to overcoming the virus, and I believe many people have the same thought like me and hope that an antidote can be developed as soon as possible", the actor announced. "I have a 'naive' idea now. No matter which individual or organisation develops the antidote, I want to thank them with 1 million yuan".

Chan noted that his announcement is not about money, stressing that he doesn't want to see his compatriots "fighting a virus until some of them are dead when they should be enjoying life".

​The movie star also said that he had donated money for medical masks and protective gear, needed in the country.

In the meantime, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global health emergency over the infection, dubbed "Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia" (NCP) by Beijing.

