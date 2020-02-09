South Korean Health Ministry Confirms 25th Case of Coronavirus

SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea has confirmed its 25th case of the new strain of coronavirus, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), which operated under the country's Health Ministry, said on Sunday.

"Case 25th: The case, a 73-year-old Korean female has been staying with her family (son, daughter-in-law) who visited Guangdong province in China from November 2019 to 31 January 2020. She developed fever, cough, sore throat, and tested positive. She isolated at national designated isolation hospital", the KCDC said in a statement.

According to the Health Ministry, 124 public medical centres throughout the country can now do a swift coronavirus analysis allowing South Korea to perform up to 3,000 analyses per day.

The new and unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, prompting China to take drastic quarantine and precautionary measures.

It has since spread within China and to more than 25 countries, with 780 confirmed deaths in China's Hubei province alone and over 34,000 infected worldwide. Last week WHO declared a global health emergency over the outbreak.