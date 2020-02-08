Leader of Expert Team to Leave for China on Monday, Tuesday Amid Coronavirus Crisis - WHO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leader of the international team of experts, put together by the World Health Organization to support the Chinese efforts against the novel coronavirus outbreak, will be leaving for China next Monday or Tuesday, the organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

"The team leader will be leaving either Monday or Tuesday, that's what we are aiming at now, and then the rest of the experts will also follow after that", Ghebreyesus said during a press conference on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the director-general said that the WHO is launching a program to assist countries in stemming the spread of the new form of coronavirus, asking for $675 million to implement it.

Last week, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak as most nations have begun evacuating their citizens from the country.

The new and unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, prompting China to take drastic quarantine and precautionary measures.

It has since spread within China and to more than 25 countries, with 780 confirmed deaths in China's Hubei province alone and over 34,000 infected worldwide.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus are typical of common cold or flu: fever, coughing, sneezing, difficulty breathing.