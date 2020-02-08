Death Toll from Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Rises to 780, More Than 27,000 Infected

An outbreak of pneumonia, caused by a new strain of coronavirus, originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.

The number of people who have died from novel coronavirus in China's Hubei province has risen to 780, 27,100 people have been infected, the regional health committee said on Saturday, while 1,439 people have recovered.

81 new fatalities were registered in the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the new virus outbreak.

"From 00:00 to 24:00 on 8 February 2020, 2,147 cases of coronavirus pneumonia were newly added in Hubei Province, of which 1,379 were registered in Wuhan. There were 81 new deaths in the province", the statement said.

70,438 people are still under medical observation in Hubei province.

Earlier, the authorities reported 699 deaths in the province, with 24,953 more people infected.

At least one fatality was registered outside China in the Philippines. Cases of new coronavirus have been registered in more than 25 countries so far.

The leader of the international team of experts put together by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support the Chinese efforts against the novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to leave for China Monday or Tuesday, according to the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO declared a global health emergency over the outbreak last week.