Watch Out-of-Control Boeing 737 Hits Tow Truck Driver to Death While Being Pulled to Gate

A tow truck driver tragically died on Friday morning at Don Muang airport near Bangkok after being hit by a Thai Nok Air Boeing 737.
The tow truck became stuck under the plane, and the driver died, while his colleague was injured.
A security camera recorded the accident.
#BREAKING The plane of the #Thai airline Nok Air crashed into a tractor pulling it on the taxiway of #Bangkok airport. The tractor driver died, and his assistant, who was also in the cab, was injured. pic.twitter.com/Jgw9d4awVk— Kapil Patil (@Kapil_Patils) February 7, 2020
