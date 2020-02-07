Taiwan to Suspend Most Flights to China From 10 February Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.

Taiwan plans to suspend most flights to mainland China, starting from Monday, leaving only flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Chengdu, according to Reuters.

The ban will remain in force until 29 April, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said.

Earlier, local authorities temporarily banned entry for mainland China residents due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Tuesday that total of 46 foreign airlines have suspended flights to and from China due to the spread of the novel coronavirus originating in the Asian country.

In mainland China, the virus has already left 638 people dead and over 31,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.