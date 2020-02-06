Death Toll From New Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Rises to 618, Over 22,100 People Infected

An outbreak of pneumonia, caused by a newly discovered strain of coronavirus, was originally registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, and later spread to other regions of the country and also beyond China.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 618 in Hubei province, China, and over 22,100 people have been infected, the regional health committee said in a statement on Thursday.

On 6 February, 2,447 new cases were registered in the province, of which 1,501 are in Wuhan, the epicentre of the new virus outbreak.

"As of 24:00 on 6 February 2020, Hubei Province has reported 22,112 cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus infection, of which 11,618 are in Wuhan. At present, 15,804 cases are still being treated in the hospital. 64,057 are still under medical observation", the statement said.

Earlier, Hubei authorities reported 560 lethal cases in the province.

Outside China, the virus has spread to more than 20 countries, with at least one fatality registered in the Philippines.

Out of precaution, airports around the world have introduced security measures to screen incoming passengers for the disease.

A number of countries have been evacuating their citizens from the epicentre in Wuhan recently.