Register
21:24 GMT06 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman wearing a face mask and goggles uses an escalator near Beijing Railway Station

    China Deploys Military to Deliver Medical Supplies to Hubei Province Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    © REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 60
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107818/34/1078183480.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202002061078248443-china-deploys-military-to-deliver-medical-supplies-to-hubei-province-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/

    China this week has deployed hundreds of military officers to deliver medical and other supplies to the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province, where the deadly coronavirus first originated in December.

    A logistics team composed of 260 People's Liberation Army (PLA) officers drawn from airborne troops and air force members stationed at the Wuhan garrison, along with ground force troops from nearby military academies, began delivering supplies to ground zero this week, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, citing Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

    The PLA logistics team delivered 200 metric tons of supplies to supermarkets in Hubei on Monday, the first day of the initiative. According to an anonymous source connected to the PLA, the logistics team also wanted to ensure donations from organizations like the Red Cross Society reach the right people. 

    “The Beijing leadership realized that almost all the donation points in Hubei and Wuhan have had delivery problems, that there are some opportunists using this crisis to make money,” the military source is quoted as saying by the SCMP.

    The Wuhan Red Cross and the Hubei provincial Red Cross have recently been slammed by locals because not enough donations of crucial medical supplies have arrived at hospitals in recent weeks. 

    According to Al Jazeera, a report on donations and deliveries from Hubei’s Red Cross reveals that it had delivered only 200,000 surgical masks to hospitals in Hubei out of the 2 million masks that have been donated from across China. In addition, the SCMP reports that local officials in Wuhan collected surgical masks, also known as N95 respirators, from the local Red Cross for their own families’ use.

    “The Wuhan Red Cross only has about 20 staff, and many of them are the wives of local officials – that’s why local officials dared to take those medical supplies [for themselves],” a medical source is quoted as saying by the SCMP. “So to prevent these type of scandals from happening again, the military troops have now taken over the medical deliveries for the Red Cross.”

    The SCMP also reported that armed police have been patrolling Wuhan this week.

    “This is a common measure used by the Chinese Communist Party to maintain public order,” Macau-based military observer Antony Wong Dong told the SCMP on Monday. “Beijing just announced it today because it wants to alleviate public panic over the disease that would cause a shortage of the basics.”

    Also on Monday, the PLA Air Force began airlifting medical personnel and supplies to Wuhan’s Huoshenshan hospital, which was built in 10 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The medical facility has 1,400 beds and is already treating patients from the outbreak’s epicenter. 

    The Post reported that eight IL-76 aircraft carrying 58 metric tons of supplies as well as doctors and nurses arrived at Wuhan’s Tianhe airport Sunday. The new medical staff members will join the approximately 450 military medical personnel treating patients in the city.

    More than 28,000 people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus. At least 565 people have died from the virus so far, with 549 of the fatalities occurring in Hubei. 

    The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday that it was partnering with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, an American biotechnology company, to develop a treatment for the virus. Other pharmaceutical companies, including Moderna Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc and Johnson & Johnson, have also announced that they plan to develop treatments for the disease.

    Related:

    Chinese Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on New Coronavirus is Alive, in Critical Condition - Hospital
    Chinese Doctor Who Raised Alarm on Coronavirus Dies in Hospital
    Malaysia Confirms First Coronavirus Case Via Human-to-Human Transmission - Reports
    Chinese Coronavirus: There’ll Be No Pandemic
    Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges International Community to Ignore Coronavirus Rumors
    Tags:
    medical supplies, outbreak, Hubei, coronavirus, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse