6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Coast of Mindanao, Philippines - EMSC

The island nation is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which regularly endures both powerful and minor earthquakes.

A strong 6.0-magnitude tremor has struck 205 kilometres southeast of Davao, a city on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

​The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 13:40 UTC. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.​ There has been no tsunami alert issued with regard to the seismic activity.

In December, at least seven people were killed as a result of a magnitude 6.8 tremor that hit the southern island.